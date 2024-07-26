Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanctioned Iranian crude oil finds new markets in city of Dalian in China

Analysts estimate China imported 1.2-1.4 million bpd of Iranian crude during the period. Vortexa said the imports hit a record 1.52 million bpd last October

crude oil

Officially, Chinese customs have not reported any imports of Iranian oil since June 2022.

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Imports of Iranian crude have been flowing into the port and refining city of Dalian since late last year, tanker tracking firms and trading sources said, helping sustain the country's purchases of the oil at near record levels.
 
The shift has happened as demand for Iranian crude from small buyers in the independent refining hub of Shandong province has waned in the face of deteriorating refining margins, squeezed by higher crude prices but weaker-than-expected fuel demand, traders said. They have been Iran's main buyers in China since 2019.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Iran, including its oil, is subject to US sanctions, reinstated in 2018 over concerns about its nuclear program. But China did not stop buying Iranian oil, with margin-driven independent plants filling a vacuum left by sanctions-wary state firms, Reuters has reported.
 
Vortexa, a consultancy that tracks tanker flows, said 23 cargoes, or a total of 45 million barrels, of Iranian oil was discharged at Dalian between October 2023 and June 2024.
 
It said this included 28 million barrels discharged at Changxing island, about 85 km (53 miles) northwest of central Dalian.
Another consultancy, Kpler, estimated China imported 34 million barrels into Dalian during the same period.
 

More From This Section

Southeast Asian diplomats meet China's Wang Yi over maritime dispute

Agreement with Russia is 'deal with devil,' adviser to Ukrainian prez says

US prez election: Can Harris turn Biden's economic record to her advantage?

Bangladesh quells protests against job quotas but anger, discontent remain

Under pressure in China, Mercedes-Benz trims 2024 car profit outlook

The figures equate to 124,000-164,000 barrels per day, roughly 13 per cent of China's total Iranian oil imports during the first half of 2024.
 
Analysts estimate China imported 1.2-1.4 million bpd of Iranian crude during the period. Vortexa said the imports hit a record 1.52 million bpd last October.
 
When asked about the Dalian imports, China's foreign ministry told Reuters that China and Iran "have always maintained normal and legitimate trade under the international legal framework."
 
China says it opposes unilateral sanctions. Still, tanker trackers and dealers say that traders rebrand Iranian oil destined for China as originating from elsewhere, such as Malaysia, Oman or the United Arab Emirates.
 
Officially, Chinese customs have not reported any imports of Iranian oil since June 2022.
 
There are four possible destinations for the Dalian shipments - Hengli Petrochemical's 400,000-bpd refinery complex and 44 million-barrel storage farm, two refineries run by state-giant PetroChina , and a 30 million-barrel storage base operated by the Liaoning Port Authority at Changxing island.
 
There is no pipeline connecting the storage facility to refineries outside Dalian, traders said.
 
Three senior trading sources close to Hengli said the company bought at least some of the shipments.
 
One of the sources estimated Hengli had bought 4 million barrels a month during the first few months of 2024.
 
Another said the purchases were 4-6 million barrels a month.
 
Vortexa said Hengli was a buyer of Iranian crude shipments, based on its tanker tracking information and analysis.
A Hengli spokesperson said the company had not bought Iranian oil.
 
PetroChina, like China's other big state crude buyers, stopped buying Iranian oil around 2018/2019, traders and other industry experts have said.
 
PetroChina, Asia's largest oil-and-gas producer, did not respond to a request for comment.
 
The Liaoning Port Group and its unit Liaoning Port Co Ltd did not respond to emailed requests seeking comment.
 
Before last October, Dalian, which accounts for 6 per cent of China's crude processing capacity, had received only sporadic Iranian oil shipments in recent years, according to Vortexa and Kpler.
 
Iranian oil is attractive to refiners due to steep discounts relative to similar Middle Eastern grades, such as Oman or Murban, or Russia's main export grade ESPO Blend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Iran moving forward on key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb, claims US

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran elections, promises to reach out to west

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, running to be Iran's next president

Iran goes to runoff polls between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili

Iran concludes polls to replace president killed in helicopter crash

Topics : US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions US sanctions Middle East West Asia US China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon