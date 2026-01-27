Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-EU FTA to boost cooperation in maritime sector, cybersecurity: Modi

India-EU FTA to boost cooperation in maritime sector, cybersecurity: Modi

India and the European Union announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement, which officials described as the "mother of all deals"

Modi with EU leaders

India on Tuesday concluded its largest free trade agreement with the European Union. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday concluded its largest free trade agreement with the European Union after negotiations that extended over two decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said following summit-level talks with European leaders.
 
The agreement was announced after discussions between Prime Minister Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.
 
Speaking after the summit, Prime Minister Modi said the agreement went beyond trade.
 
“This is not just a trade agreement. This is a new blueprint for shared prosperity,” Modi said.
 
He said cooperation between India and the European Union would contribute to stability at a time of uncertainty in the global environment.
 

“There is turmoil in the global environment. India-EU cooperation will provide stability to the world order,” Modi said.
 
Modi said the relationship between India and the European Union extended beyond commerce. “India-EU cooperation is a partnership for global good,” he said.
 
He added that the free trade agreement would strengthen cooperation in areas such as the maritime sector and cyber security. 
 
“The India-EU free trade agreement will help increase cooperation in the maritime sector and cyber security,” Modi said.

‘Mother of all deals’ concluded

 
The countries have successfully concluded what officials had been describing as the “mother of all deals”.
 
Under the agreement, 93 per cent of Indian exports will receive duty-free access to the 27-nation European Union, while imports of luxury cars and wines from the bloc will become less expensive, AP reported.
 
The deal will create a combined market of around two billion people across India and the European Union. 
 
Taken together, India and the EU account for about 25 per cent of global gross domestic product and roughly one-third of global trade, estimated at around $11 trillion out of $33 trillion.
 
The agreement marked the conclusion of negotiations that began more than 20 years ago. 
 
Prime Minister Modi said India had concluded the biggest trade agreement in its history with the European Union. 

Topics : Narendra Modi India EU summit India-EU FTA pact BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

