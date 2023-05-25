close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

According to the data released, net migration in 2022 reached a record high of 606,000, adding pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who vowed to bring the numbers down

BS Web Team New Delhi
Britain, UK, UK flag

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Official immigration data from the UK on Thursday revealed that Indians bagged the top spot on the skilled worker tally along with the student visas issued over last year. 
According to an Economic Times report, the data was collated by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) by the UK Home Office, which showed that Indians ranked as the top nationality for cross-sector skilled work, which included healthcare visas aimed at filling staff shortages in the National Health Service (NHS).

According to the data released, net migration in 2022 reached a record high of 606,000, adding pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who vowed to bring the numbers down.
The increase in the numbers was driven by nationals from non-European countries, including refugees under the British government's Ukraine visa schemes and people migrating for work and education, the report added.

The report also said that Indian nationals also contributed the highest number of students who were granted visas under the new graduate post-study work route, representing 41 per cent of grants.
Citing an analysis from the UK Home Office, the report said, "Indian nationals were the top nationality for visas in the 'Worker' category, representing one-third (33 per cent) of grants, and were by far the top nationality for both the 'Skilled Worker' and 'Skilled Worker - Health and Care' visas."

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Amid backlog, now Indians can apply for US visa from other countries

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

$300 mn of dividend income of oil firms stuck in Russia due to sanctions

Chinese firms fuel Fentanyl drug abuse epidemic, earn millions in crypto

Chinese commerce minister to hold talks in US amid disputes over tariffs


According to the data released, "Nigeria had the highest number of dependants (66,796) of sponsored study visa holders in the year ending March 2023, increasing from 27,137 in the year ending March 2022. Indian nationals had the second highest number of dependants, increasing from 22,598 to 42,381."
The official data comes a day after the UK government decided to disallow many international students to bring their families along with them as dependants. The government only decided to allow PhD students to bring their dependents along. 

In the year ending March 2023, a total of 138,532 sponsored study visa grants to Indian nationals. which was an increase of 63 per cent as compared to the last year. 

Topics : Rishi Sunak UK skilled workers Indians student visa BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

Britain, UK, UK flag
2 min read

Don't see another US Fed rate hike soon, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

India bats for bringing fugitive offenders to justice at G20 meeting

g20
3 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

ITDC registers highest-ever turnover of Rs 458.08 cr, up 58% on-year

abroad
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan Army
6 min read

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon