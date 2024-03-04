Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian-origin executives appointed to Britain's competition regulator CMA

Cyrus Mehta a former partner at international law firm CMS in London was named on the CMA board as a Panel Member, Non-Executive Director

UK

Mistry and Mehta are joined by broadcasting personality Dame Patricia Hodgson and entrepreneurs Justin Basini and Frank Dangeard as the new appointees on the CMA board | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-origin executives with years of experience in the field of law and finance have been appointed to the board of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a non-ministerial department responsible for strengthening business competition and curbing anti-competitive practices.
Dharmash Mistry, a venture capitalist specialising in technology, new business models and finance, was named among four new non-executive directors of the CMA by the British government's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) last week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Cyrus Mehta a former partner at international law firm CMS in London was named on the CMA board as a Panel Member, Non-Executive Director.
Our new board members will bring further fresh perspectives and expertise at a time when our responsibilities, and our positive impact on people, businesses and the economy, are growing significantly, said CMA Chair Marcus Bokkerink.
They will help us continue the great strides we have made over the past year to ensure that people can get great choices and a fair deal, competitive businesses are free to innovate and thrive, and the economy is able to grow more productively and sustainably, he said.
Non-Executive Directors of the CMA board play an important role in setting up the organisation, working with the chair and chief executive. As board members, they are also responsible for setting the organisation's strategic direction and policy framework; developing priorities; monitoring performance against its objectives; and making decisions on market investigation references.
Mistry has served on a wide range of boards in executive and non-executive capacity and is also a non-executive director of the Premier League and the Football Association. In the past, he has served as a non-executive director of the BBC and British Business Bank.
Cyrus Mehta, as the former head of the European Union (EU) and competition team at London law firm CMS, has over 35 years' experience in the field of UK and EU competition law, state aid, consumer law, trade law and regulation in both London and Brussels.
Mistry and Mehta are joined by broadcasting personality Dame Patricia Hodgson and entrepreneurs Justin Basini and Frank Dangeard as the new appointees on the CMA board.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

Sebi bans individual from securities mkt for flouting regulatory norms

RBI monetary policy announcement: When, where to watch and what to expect?

Houthi attacks not impacting trade, prices substantially: Israeli ministry

JetBlue, Spirit terminate proposed $3.8 bn merger after court ruling

Unwarranted: India's response to UNHR High Commissioner's comment on polls

Nepal PM Prachanda ends alliance with Nepali Congress, reshuffles cabinet

China wants to deepen strategic ties with Pak during Sharif's new tenure

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britain Markets regulatory policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon