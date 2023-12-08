Sensex (0.26%)
69703.08 + 181.39
Nifty (0.23%)
20950.25 + 49.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
44454.35 -40.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.55%)
6734.55 -37.55
Nifty Bank (0.25%)
46960.15 + 118.75
Heatmap

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI monetary policy: Central bank raised the UPI payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh per transaction

Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC), on Friday, kept the repo rate unchanged for the fifth time in a row at 6.5 per cent. While making the announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the decision was unanimous considering the country's current economic situation.

Governor Das said that the inflation target of 4 per cent is yet to be achieved, "We have to stay the course." The MPC was originally formed to keep India's inflation at 4 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RBI MPC: 5 key announcements to remember

GDP growth projection

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the MPC has hiked the gross domestic product (GDP) projection for 2023-24 (FY24) to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier. Das said that the domestic economic activities are holding up well.

Inflation projection

The inflation projection for FY24 has been kept unchanged at 5.4 per cent. Das said that although there has been broad-based easing in core inflation, risks to food inflation remain. He added that food inflation may lead to an uptick in inflation figures in November and December.

UPI payment limits

RBI raised the United Payments Interface (UPI) payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh per transaction.

Das also said that the RBI will lay down guidelines for web aggregators of loan products to bring more transparency to digital lending.

Commercial sector growth

The RBI said the buoyancy in public sector capex, above-average capacity utilisation in manufacturing and domestic demand will help boost growth. The total flow of resources to the commercial sector stood at Rs 17.6 trillion during the current financial year, significantly higher than Rs 14.5 trillion last year.

Public sector capex

Despite weakness in external demand, exports were positive in October. Private consumption should gain from rural demand, manufacturing and buoyancy in services. The healthy balance sheet of corporate, business optimism and government infrastructure spending will boost public sector capex, Das added. 

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet LIVE: Target of 4% inflation yet to be achieved, says Guv Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 5th straight policy review

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy announcement: When, where to watch and what to expect?

RBI set to retain hawkish pause on interest rates; keep liquidity tight

RBI MPC meet LIVE: Target of 4% inflation yet to be achieved, says Guv Das

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Inflation repo rate Gross domestic product Indian Economy economic growth

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon