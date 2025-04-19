Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Family seeks govt help to bring home body of Indian student shot in Canada

Family seeks govt help to bring home body of Indian student shot in Canada

Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa died after a stray bullet struck her while she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work. Shots were allegedly fired by a car occupant

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

The family urged both governments to expedite the process to bring back her body to India. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Tarn Taran
Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

The family of a 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in Canada urged the Centre and the Punjab government on Saturday for their assistance in bringing back her body.

Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa died after a stray bullet struck her while she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work. Shots were allegedly fired by a car occupant.

She was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

Harsimrat hailed from Dhunda village in Goindwal Sahib in the Tarn Taran district.

Her grandfather Sukhwinder Singh in Tarn Taran said Harsimrat had gone to Canada two years ago for studies.

 

"We came to know from our relatives yesterday. She was standing on the road and then a bullet hit her," he told reporters.

The family urged both governments to expedite the process to bring back her body to India.

After the news of Harsimrat's death reached the village, many villagers expressed grief to the family.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a post on X Friday, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario."  The official added, "As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway.

"We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."  In a statement, the Hamilton Police said it received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton.

When police arrived, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

