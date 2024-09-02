Business Standard
Indonesia expects to sign $3.5 bn business deals at 2nd Africa forum

"The partnership between Indonesia and Africa so far has significantly increased trade volumes and trade agreements," President Joko Widodo said during his opening speech for the forum on Monday

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Several memorandums of understanding expected be signed at the event include a geothermal project between state power utility

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Indonesia plans to sign business deals worth $3.5 billion with African countries as it hosts the second Indonesia-Africa Forum in the resort island of Bali, the Southeast Asian country's president said on Monday.
 
The forum, which will run until Sept. 3, is aimed at enhancing economic cooperation as Indonesia seeks to expand its export markets.
 
"The partnership between Indonesia and Africa so far has significantly increased trade volumes and trade agreements," President Joko Widodo said during his opening speech for the forum on Monday.
 
Several memorandums of understanding expected be signed at the event include a geothermal project between state power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), as well as an agreement between Indonesian pharma company Bio Farma and Ghana's Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd, Indonesia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
 
The ministry did not provide further details.
 
Indonesian authorities have said they would increase surveillance in airports during the forum to prevent the spread mpox. The mpox outbreak was among topics discussed during the Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum over the weekend, state news Antara reported.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

