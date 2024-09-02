Business Standard
Home / World News / WATCH: Thrift store looted on launch day in Karachi amid economic crisis

WATCH: Thrift store looted on launch day in Karachi amid economic crisis

The incident occurred as cash-strapped Pakistan grapples with a severe economic crisis, making it the slowest-growing economy in South Asia

Karachi Store Looted

Karachi Store Looted (Image credit: X/@Asawermughal92)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A thrift store in Karachi, Pakistan, was looted on its opening day on Friday after a large mob invaded the store, causing vandalism, as captured in videos circulating on social media.

The store, named ‘Dream Bazar,’ had opened at the Gulshan-e-Johar mega mall in Karachi. As a thrift store, it advertised attractive deals on fashion items, an Instagram video shared by a Pakistani influencer showed.

In the video, a store operator named Anas confirmed the offers: “This is Pakistan’s first mega thrift store, offering original branded products starting at just Rs 50. The store is designed for people from all walks of life and features items for both men and women. We will be open 365 days a year…our grand opening is on August 30.”

After the incident on Friday, Anas appeared in a new video expressing his disappointment, saying: “We tried to provide convenience to the people of Karachi…. we never claimed our products were on sale or at wholesale rates. But look at what has happened to the store.”

In the same video shared on X (formerly Twitter), another employee added: “We were so excited and worked hard for 20 days, only to see the store destroyed.”

The video shows widespread damage to the store, with all products ruined and scattered on the floor. 

Speaking further, Anas warned that such incidents harmed Pakistan’s reputation. “Fewer people are investing in Pakistan. If this attitude continues, things won’t improve,” he said.

Pakistan in severe economic crisis

The incident occurred as cash-strapped Pakistan grapples with a severe economic crisis, making it the slowest-growing economy in South Asia. In June, the country passed a tax-heavy finance bill for the upcoming financial year in an effort to stabilise its economy.

To deal with the crisis, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement on a loan programme. 

Last week, Pakistan's central bank Governor Jameel Ahmad announced that the country is negotiating to secure an additional $2 billion in external financing needed for IMF approval of a $7 billion bailout programme.

The annual consumer price index inflation in the country was recorded at 11.1 per cent in July.

Viral video karachi Pakistan BS Web Reports Economic Crisis robbery

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

