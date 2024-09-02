Business Standard
Russia launches a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv

Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters

Russia launched a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia launched a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv and possibly other cities, Ukraine's Air Force said early Monday.
Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said emergency services were called to the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. One person was reportedly injured by falling debris in Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said.
There will be an answer for everything. The enemy will feel it, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, posted on his Telegram page following the attack.
According to the air force, Russia fired several groups of cruise missiles accompanied by ballistic missile launches and a few drones, targeting Kyiv.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

