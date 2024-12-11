Business Standard
International Mountain Day 2024: Importance and why we celebrate the day

Every year on Dec 11, people observe International Mountain Day to increase awareness of the value of mountains in preserving the ecological balance of the globe and promoting human well-being

International Mountain Day 2024

International Mountain Day 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

To increase awareness of the importance of mountains in preserving the natural balance of the world and the welfare of people, International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11 every year. 
 
This day, which was instituted by the UN in 2003, emphasizes the need for protecting mountain ecosystems and sustaining the means of subsistence for mountain populations.

What is the importance of International Mountain Day 2024?

In order to preserve these breathtaking landscapes and guarantee that they continue to offer enormous advantages to present and future generations, International Mountain Day also promotes international collaboration and local action.  
 
The day is a call to action to save mountains from urgent dangers like deforestation, mining, climate change, and unsustainable tourism. It also emphasizes how significant mountains are to many people around the world on a cultural and spiritual level. Mountains are intricately woven with human heritage, acting as both centers of tradition and sources of livelihood.
 

Happy International Mountain Day: Wishes

  • Mountains need to be protected because they are losing their identity with changes in climate. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.
  • They are the ones who protect us and they are also the ones who bring us rain. Save them for when we need them. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.
  • Without mountains, life will not be the same because Earth will not be the same. The onus of protecting them lies on us. Happy International Mountain Day.
  • They have shielded us from our enemies and they have also provided us with water to drink. On International Mountain Day, let us promise to protect them.
  • Mountains inspire us to always be strong. Mountains motivate us to stand tall against all our problems. Let us save our mountains. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.
  • There can be no life, there can be no Earth, and there can be no future without mountains. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.      
  • The celebrations of International Mountain Day are incomplete without a pledge to save them from getting depleted from the face of the earth. Let us work together to save them.

International Mountain Day: Quotes

  • “Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was.” – Dag Hammarskjold
  • “Keep close to Nature’s heart…and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” – John Muir
  • “It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” – Sir Edmund Hillary
  • “You cannot conquer a mountain, for it shall continue to exist beyond you. However, if not careful, a mountain can conquer you.” – We Dream of Travel
  • “My spirit soars where the air goes thin.” – We Dream of Travel
  • “You never climb the same mountain twice, not even in memory. Memory rebuilds the mountain, changes the weather, retells the jokes, remakes all the moves.” – Lito Tejada-Flores

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

