Home / World News / 104 media workers killed this year, Gaza stands out for 2nd year: IFJ

The group said that since the Oct. 7, 2023 start of the war, at least 138 had been killed, including 55 Palestinian media professionals in the calendar year

A journalist at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a compound housing three journalists, in Hasbaya village, southeast Lebanon, on Friday. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)

AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

The International Federation of Journalists said Tuesday that 104 journalists and media workers have been killed so far in 2024, with more than half of them perishing during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

On top of the global fatalities, the IFJ said that the number of journalists in prison was also on the rise, with a sharp increase to 520, compared to 427 last year.

"These sad figures show once again how fragile is press freedom and how risky and dangerous is the profession of journalism," said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger, adding the bad situation came at a critical time.

 

The public's need for information is very real at a time when authoritarian regimes are developing all over the world, he said. When it came to imprisonments, the group said China and Hong Kong kept 135 journalists behind bars.

Overall, fatalities were still expected to rise before the year-end and were already closing in on the 2023 total of 129, the IFJ said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Journalist arrest Journalist freedom Journalism

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

