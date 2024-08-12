International Youth Day 2024: Date, history, importance, quotes & wishes

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12. This special occasion celebrates the potential, accomplishments, and contributions of young people around the world. This day isn't just about featuring the difficulties that youth face but also about celebrating their role as indispensable partners in building a promising future. Today's youth are at the forefront of change, making their mark on every aspect of society. From driving digital innovation to championing social causes, they are making their mark on every front. Let's learn more about the theme, history, significance, and celebration options for International Youth Day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

International Youth Day 2024: Theme

The theme of the International Youth Day this year is 'From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.' Youngsters are at the forefront of digital adoption and technology.

In any case, disparities exist, particularly in low-pay nations and among young women, who frequently have less access to the internet and digital abilities than their male partners.

While digital inclusion should be improved, youth are largely recognised as “digital natives,” utilizing innovation to drive change and create solutions. With the 2030 deadline for the SDGs approaching, the role of youngsters in digital innovation is essential for addressing global challenges.

International Youth Day: History

In 1999, the United Nations (UN) declared August 12 to be International Youth Day. The suggestion was recommended to the UN General Assembly by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon on December 17, 1999. The day was first celebrated on August 12, 2000, and from that point forward, the day has been utilized to teach the overall population.

In 1965, the Unified Nations General Assembly began working effectively to teach and inspire young people. They approved the declaration that promoted peace, respect for others, and understanding of other cultures.

International Youth Day: Importance

The International Youth Day holds incredible importance. The occasion provides an opportunity to acknowledge the youth's inherent qualities and their potential to shape the world's future. The day likewise fills in as a significant indication of the challenges faced by the youth on the planet, these incorporate educational difficulties, restricted access to medical services and monetary instability and urges cooperative attempts to ease these challenges.

The day further focuses on the requirement for youth strengthening and giving an adequate number of assets to their development. To recognize the day, the authority sorts out a few concerts, workshops and cultural developments permitting the youngsters to resolve their concerns and accomplishments as well as take part in exercises that further develop their prosperity and development.

Happy International Youth Day Quotes

• “The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.” – Nelson Mandela

• “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

• “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs

• “Youth is the hope of our future.” – Jose Rizal

• “Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” – Christian D. Larson

• “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

• “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” – Abraham Lincoln

• “Youth is not a time of life – it is a state of mind.” – Samuel Ullman.

Happy International Youth Day Wishes

• Happy International Youth Day 2024! May your passion and drive continue to inspire and create positive change in the world.

• Wishing all young people a fantastic International Youth Day! Your creativity and determination are shaping a brighter future for everyone.

• Sending warm wishes on International Youth Day! May your voices be heard and your ideas be valued as you continue to make a difference.

• On this International Youth Day, may you have the courage to chase your dreams and the strength to overcome any challenges you face.

• Happy International Youth Day 2024! Celebrate your achievements and keep striving for excellence in all that you do.

• To all the amazing young people out there, may this International Youth Day remind you of your incredible potential and the impact you can make.