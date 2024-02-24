Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Iran forces kill Jaish al-Adl militant commander, his companions in Pak

In the latest development, Iran's forces, in an armed clash, attacked a militant group, one month after the two countries conducted air strikes on each other

Representative Image

Representative Image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's military forces killed senior Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) militant group commander Ismail Shahbakhsh and some of his companions in the Pakistan territory, Iran International English reported, citing Iran's state-run media.
In the latest development, Iran's forces, in an armed clash, attacked a militant group, one month after the two countries conducted air strikes on each other.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported.
Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News.
However, last month, weeks after carrying out missile strikes against "terror units" in each other's territories, Pakistan and Iran mutually agreed to expand security cooperation, The News International reported.
The agreement was announced during a joint press conference by Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Pakistan Foreign Office.
Jilani said that both Iran and Pakistan can resolve "misunderstandings" fairly quickly. The two countries also agreed to fight terrorism in their respective areas and allay each other's concerns, he added.
However, the recent attack showed the opposite.
Notably, tensions between the two nations escalated after Tehran and Islamabad carried out missile strikes against each other targeting 'terror units'.
Iran carried out missile and drone strikes in Pakistan on the late night of January 16, to destroy two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice). Islamabad alleged that the strikes killed two children and injured three girls, Al Arabiya News reported, citing Tasnim News Agency.
Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Iran on January 17 and announced that it would not allow the Iranian envoy visiting his home country at that time to return to protest a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty.
The next day, on January 18, Pakistan launched strikes inside Iran in a retaliatory attack. Islamabad said it targeted the hideouts used by 'terrorist militant organizations,' namely the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

Also Read

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

From drone attack to Jaish al-Adl: Iran-Pakistan conflict explained

Trade with Iran normal, despite tension on border: Pakistani officials

Twin blasts in Iran claim 103 lives, injure 188; what is known so far

Iran's prez urges US to demonstrate it wants to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Pak govt announces Section 144 as assembly set to convene inaugural session

Meta's Zuckerberg seeks out of lawsuits blaming him for Instagram addiction

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman collected $896.7 million last year

US-made lunar lander 'Odysseus' may have tipped while reaching the moon

Ukraine claims it downed another Russian plane in a major blow to Moscow

However, later, both countries agreed on the return of ambassadors of both countries to their respective posts and also decided to mutually work for 'de-escalation' of tensions, Geo News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan government Iran economy Iran Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon