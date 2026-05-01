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Home / World News / Iran has sent its latest proposal to US via Pakistani mediators: Report

Iran has sent its latest proposal to US via Pakistani mediators: Report

The development follows Iran's absence from the last round of negotiations, held in Islamabad, aimed at ending the more than two-month-long conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States

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Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

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Iran has delivered a new proposal for talks with the United States through Pakistani mediators, state news agency IRNA reported on Friday. The report said the proposal was sent on Thursday. 
The development follows Iran’s absence from the last round of negotiations, held in Islamabad, aimed at ending the more than two-month-long conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran could reach out if it wanted to negotiate. 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

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