Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran may hold nuclear talks with UK, France, Germany next week: Report

Iran may hold nuclear talks with UK, France, Germany next week: Report

The three European countries, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal reached with Iran - from which the United States withdrew in 2018

Iran

"The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks. The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalised," Tasnim reported, quoting a source informed on the matter. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Reuters DUBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran, Britain, France and Germany could hold talks next week on Tehran's nuclear programme, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, following warnings by the three European countries that failure to resume negotiations would lead to international sanctions being reimposed on Iran.
 
"The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks. The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalised," Tasnim reported, quoting a source informed on the matter.
 
The report on possible talks comes a few days after the foreign ministers of the so-called E3 nations, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, held their first call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi since Israel and the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities a month ago.
 
 
The three European countries, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal reached with Iran - from which the United States withdrew in 2018 - that lifted sanctions on the Middle Eastern country in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.
 
The E3 have said they would restore UN sanctions on Tehran via the so-called "snapback mechanism" by the end of August if nuclear talks that were ongoing between Iran and the US before the Israel-Iran air war do not resume or fail to produce concrete results.

Also Read

Iraq flagIraq flag

Iraq confirms drone attack 'findings' without naming who targeted its bases

Israel Palestine clashes, Israel-Hamas fighting

Israel says it 'deeply regrets' Gaza church strike, promises investigation

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Orthodox Party quits Israeli cabinet but throws Netanyahu a lifeline

Iran, Iran flag

Indian embassy advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's President was injured while escaping Israeli 'assassination' attempt

 
"If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly, and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snap-back' for which they lack absolutely moral and legal ground," Araqchi said earlier this week.
 
The snapback mechanism can be used to restore UN sanctions before the UN
 
Security Council resolution enshrining the deal expires on October 18.
 
Prior to the Israel-Iran war, Tehran and Washington held five rounds of nuclear talks mediated by Oman but faced major stumbling blocks such as uranium enrichment in Iran, which Western powers want to bring down to zero to minimise any risk of weaponisation.
 
Tehran maintains its nuclear programme is solely meant for civilian purposes.

More From This Section

Shaun Maguire

Sequoia partner's social media post on Mamdani sets off chain reaction

school, Class, Students

Children exposed to heat wave may lose up to 1.5 years of schooling: Report

Syria, civil war

Syria's Bedouins withdraws from Druze-majority city after weeklong fighting

wheat

Bangladesh signs US wheat-import deal in bid to curb tariff pressure

Rare earth minerals

China's exports of rare earth magnets to the US skyrocket in June

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Iran nuclear agreement Iran UK Germany France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon