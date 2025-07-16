Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netanyahu's key coalition partner to quit, leaving him with minority

A key governing partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday it is quitting the government, leaving him with a minority in parliament.

A second ultra-Orthodox party quit earlier this week over the same issue. | (Photo: PTI)

AP Tel Aviv
A key governing partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday it is quitting the government, leaving him with a minority in parliament.

The Shas ultra-Orthodox party said it was leaving over disagreements surrounding a proposed law meant to grant wide military draft exemptions to its constituents.

A second ultra-Orthodox party quit earlier this week over the same issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

