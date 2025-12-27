Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran is in full-scale war with US, Israel and Europe: President Pezeshkian

Iran is in full-scale war with US, Israel and Europe: President Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian said the West's war against Iran is more complicated and more difficult compared to the 1980-1988 war with Iraq that left more than 1 million casualties on both sides

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.(File Photo: PTI)

AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday his country is in a full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting Monday with US President Donald Trump.

Pezeshkian said in an interview published on the website of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday that the war is worse than Iran's deadly war with Iraq in the 1980s.

We are in a full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe; they don't want our country to remain stable, he said.

Pezeshkian said the West's war against Iran is more complicated and more difficult compared to the 1980-1988 war with Iraq that left more than 1 million casualties on both sides.

 

The remarks came two days before a planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu during Netanyahu's visit to the US Iran is expected to be a key topic in the talks.

Israeli and US strikes on Iran that came during a 12-day air war in June killed nearly 1,100 Iranians including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Retaliatory missile barrages by Iran killed 28 in Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World News Iran International News

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

