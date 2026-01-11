Iran protests intensify as Trump is briefed on military strike options

Nationwide protests challenging Iran’s leadership entered a third week on Sunday, with at least 116 people killed and more than 2,600 detained, as US President Donald Trump offered support for protesters and was briefed on possible military strike options, according to The New York Times.

The protests began in late December 2025 after a sharp collapse in the Iranian rial and have since broadened into a direct challenge to the country’s theocratic leadership under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian state television has acknowledged ongoing demonstrations while portraying participants as “terrorists” and accusing the United States and Israel of instigating the unrest.

Trump briefed on strike options

According to the New York Times, Trump has been briefed in recent days on new military strike options against Iran. While no final decision has been taken, US officials cited by the newspaper said the President is seriously considering authorising strikes in response to the Iranian government’s crackdown on protesters.

The options reportedly include limited strikes, potentially targeting non-military sites in Tehran. Asked about preparations, the White House referred to Trump’s recent public comments . “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump wrote on social media on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Trump warned Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators. “If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved,” he said. “We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts.”

US weighs risks of escalation

Senior US officials cited by the New York Times said any military action would need to avoid rallying public support behind Iran’s leadership or triggering retaliatory attacks on US forces and diplomats in the region. Military commanders have sought additional time to strengthen defensive positions before any potential strike, a senior US military official told the newspaper.

Trump had ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites six months ago in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. Iran responded at the time with missile attacks and renewed calls for nuclear negotiations, maintaining that its nuclear programme was for civilian purposes.

Iran rejects foreign interference claims

Iranian leaders have accused Washington and Israel of fuelling the unrest. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that US and Israeli support for protesters would have consequences, while President Masoud Pezeshkian said the US was “wrong to assume” tactics used elsewhere would succeed in Iran, reported Press TV.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that the government will “not back down”, even as rights groups warn that internet restrictions could enable a violent crackdown similar to past episodes of unrest.