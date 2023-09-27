close
Iran puts imaging satellite successfully into orbit amid tensions with West

There was no immediate acknowledgment from Western officials of the launch or of the satellite being put into orbit. Iran has had a series of failed launches in recent years

Blue Origin, space, earth

Photo credit: Blue Origin

AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Iran claimed on Wednesday that it has successfully put an imaging satellite into space.
The state-run IRNA news agency, quoting the country's communication minister, said the Noor-3 satellite had been put in an orbit 450 kilometres (280 miles) above the Earth's surface.
There was no immediate acknowledgment from Western officials of the launch or of the satellite being put into orbit. Iran has had a series of failed launches in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

