close
Sensex (-0.07%)
65896.25 -49.22
Nifty (0.25%)
19658.50 + 49.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.11%)
5819.90 + 6.20
Nifty Midcap (0.05%)
40491.20 + 21.10
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
44392.50 -73.35
Heatmap

China accuses Taiwan of using economic, trade issues to seek independence

The Australian parliamentary delegation discussed strengthening economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in clean energy

Taiwan

Zhu signalled that China would not ease up on its military activity around Taiwan

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Chinese government on Wednesday accused Taiwan's ruling party of seeking independence, a day after the self-governing island's president lobbied for Australia's support in joining a regional trade pact.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, also said the recent Chinese military drills around Taiwan were held to combat the arrogance of Taiwan independence separatist forces.
China claims Taiwan, an island about 160 kilometres (100 miles) off its east coast, as its territory. The two split during the civil war that brought the Communists to power in China in 1949, with the losing Nationalists setting up their own government in Taiwan.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, meeting with six visiting Australian lawmakers on Tuesday, sought their country's support for Taiwan's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation free trade agreement.
The Australian parliamentary delegation discussed strengthening economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in clean energy, and expressed an interest in Taiwan's semiconductor industry.
Zhu said that any participation by Taiwan in a regional economic grouping should be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, which holds that the Communist Party is the government of China and Taiwan is a part of the country.

Also Read

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

US Navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

China sends aircraft toward Taiwan days after US approves $500 mn arms sale

Black Americans express concerns about racist depictions in news media

How did Maui fire spread so quickly? Overgrown gully may be key to probe

Poland's hard-right party pushes new, less friendly course on Ukraine

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract

Hindu Forum Canada seeks ban on Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun

The Democratic Progressive Party's attempt to seek independence in the name of economy and trade will not succeed, she said, referring to Tsai's political party.
Zhu signalled that China would not ease up on its military activity around Taiwan.
As long as Taiwan independence's provocations continue, the People's Liberation Army's actions to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not stop, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Taiwan independence Chinese government Australia

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon