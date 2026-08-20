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Home / World News / Iran says Trump's 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from US domestic problems

Iran says Trump's 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from US domestic problems

Iran said that ‌the US "Economic ​D-Day" ​against Iran was a ​diversion from America's economic problems and ​warned that ‌further pressure would ​fail.

Abbas Araqchi

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 5:45 PM IST
Iranian ​Foreign Minister ??Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday that ‌the US "Economic ​D-Day" ​against Iran was a ​diversion from America's economic problems and ​warned that ‌further pressure would ​fail. 
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced ‌what ​he called ‌the "most crushing ‌economic ??operation" ever ​taken against a country, targeting Iran ​with economic warfare ‌and isolation.
 

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 5:45 PM IST