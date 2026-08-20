Iran says Trump's 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from US domestic problems
Iran said that the US "Economic D-Day" against Iran was a diversion from America's economic problems and warned that further pressure would fail.
Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister ??Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday that the US "Economic D-Day" against Iran was a diversion from America's economic problems and warned that further pressure would fail.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced what he called the "most crushing economic ??operation" ever taken against a country, targeting Iran with economic warfare and isolation.
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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 5:45 PM IST