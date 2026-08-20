Iran says Trump's 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from US domestic problems

Iranian ​Foreign Minister ??Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday that ‌the US "Economic ​D-Day" ​against Iran was a ​diversion from America's economic problems and ​warned that ‌further pressure would ​fail.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced ‌what ​he called ‌the "most crushing ‌economic ??operation" ever ​taken against a country, targeting Iran ​with economic warfare ‌and isolation.