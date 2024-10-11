Business Standard
Home / World News / Is going to prison the same as starting a new job? This FTX exec thinks so

Is going to prison the same as starting a new job? This FTX exec thinks so

Former FTX co-founder Ryan Salame updates his 'job position' on LinkedIn to 'inmate' before beginning a 7.5-year prison sentence

Former Co-founder FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame | Photo: Ryan Salame LinkedIn

Former Co-founder FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame | Photo: Ryan Salame LinkedIn

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former FTX Digital Markets co-founder Ryan Salame made headlines this week when he posted a job update on his LinkedIn profile before reporting to prison to serve a seven-and-a-half-year sentence. Salame, 31, was sentenced for his role in Sam Bankman-Fried's multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency fraud and his involvement in making illegal political campaign donations. He is one of four FTX executives who pleaded guilty after the company collapsed in 2022.

On Wednesday, two days before he was required to report to the federal correctional institution in Cumberland, Maryland, Salame shared an unconventional life update on LinkedIn: "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Inmate at FCI Cumberland."

Ryan Salame updates his LinkedIn profile before heading to prison

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

In typical LinkedIn fashion, many users commented on Salame's post, congratulating him on his “position.”

"Well deserved Ryan," wrote one user, while another joked, "Bro went from LinkedIn to LockedIn."

Another user said, "I guess your next interviewer won’t need to ask you to explain any gaps in your resume."

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Tariffs, tax cuts core to Donald Trump's economic pitch to voters

wheat

Harsh weather curbs global wheat output, fuels sudden price surge

Han Kang, South Korea, Nobel

Who is S Korea's Han Kang: first Asian woman to win Nobel in Literature

United Nations Security Council

Israel under lens for 'extermination' in destruction of Gaza health system

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed officials signal more rate cuts as inflation cools, Bostic open to skip


Federal Prison Consultancy, a private US firm, commented, "Ryan Salame you will be back soon; use this time to do things you never made time for."

Salame has been active on social media since his May 28 sentencing, sometimes sharing multiple updates daily.

Following the response on LinkedIn, Salame posted on his X account, saying, "Today I learned people still use LinkedIn."

He also updated his X profile to state, "7.5-year prison sentence. Former: Free man. US Republican Mega-donor..."

 

Ryan Salame, FTX scandal, and sentencing


Ryan Salame, an executive at cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was implicated in a scandal involving illegal political donations. Serving as co-chief executive officer of FTX's Bahamian affiliate, he pleaded guilty to charges of making tens of millions of dollars in unlawful political contributions. These contributions were made using FTX customer funds without proper authorisation, directed towards political campaigns aligned with his and FTX's interests. His actions were part of broader allegations of fraud and mismanagement that ultimately contributed to FTX's collapse. Salame was sentenced as part of the legal proceedings surrounding the FTX case, which also involved founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other executives.

Salame's plea deal has faced scrutiny after he claimed, in an interview with Bloomberg, that prosecutors had broken a promise to drop their investigation into his wife, crypto lobbyist Michelle Bond, in exchange for his guilty plea. The Manhattan US Attorney's Office dismissed these claims, calling his backtrack “shameless.” Salame, who donated $22.6 million to Republicans while at FTX, is now hoping for a presidential pardon. He has acknowledged, however, that securing a pardon may be challenging if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win the election.



Also Read

WazirX

WazirX creditors quiz founder, legal team on firm restructuring in townhall

Binance

Binance detaches itself from any liabilities days after WazirX cyber attack

Restructuring

WazirX plans restructuring, seeks white knight; users set to lose 43% funds

CoinFlip Bitcoin ATM in Australia

Australia leads world market in crypto ATM growth as kiosks pour in

Cryptocurrency

After forensic analysis, WazirX blames wallet provider for crypto heist

Topics : crypto trading cryptocurrency US prison LinkedIn Social Media BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon