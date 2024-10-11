Business Standard
Home / World News / Who is S Korea's Han Kang: first Asian woman to win Nobel in Literature

Who is S Korea's Han Kang: first Asian woman to win Nobel in Literature

The academy praised Kang for having a "unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead" Kang was born in 1970 in South Korea's Gwangju

Han Kang, South Korea, Nobel

Han Kang won the Man Booker International Prize in 2016. (Photo: HanKang.net)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2024 was awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her work that "exposes the fragility of human life," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday. Kang is the first Asian woman to win the award.

Who is Han Kang: first Asian woman to win Nobel in Literature

The academy praised Kang for having a “unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead” Kang was born in 1970 in South Korea’s Gwangju and currently lives in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

She comes from a literary background, with her father being a novelist. One of her most celebrated works is her novel The Vegetarian, for which she won the Man Booker International Prize in 2016. The novel was originally published in Korean in 2007. Her prose debut was in 1995 with a short story collection. Additionally, she has also devoted time to art and music.

Other Nobel Prize winners of 2024

On Wednesday, the academy announced this year’s Chemistry prizes, split between two sets of three winners: David Baker for his contributions to computational protein design, and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper for their work in protein structure prediction.

Hassabis is the chief executive officer of Google DeepMind, while Jumper is a senior scientist there. Baker is a professor at the University of Washington.

The academy has also announced winners for the field of medicine, awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun. The Physics prize has been awarded to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton.

More From This Section

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed officials signal more rate cuts as inflation cools, Bostic open to skip

US, hurricane milton, flooding, sandbags

Hurricane Milton death toll rises to 14 in Florida; power outage hits life

Ratan Tata

France lost a dear friend from India: Macron on Ratan Tata's demise

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Joe Biden tells Trump to 'get a life, man,' stop storm misinformation

Gold

Gold recovers slightly after 6 sessions ahead of key US inflation data

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 announcement today

The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 winner will be announced on Friday by the academy.

The Nobel Prizes, named after Swedish industrialist and inventor Alfred Nobel, have been awarded since 1901. The prizes recognise remarkable achievements in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace.

Born in 1833, Alfred Nobel bequeathed most of his fortune to establish the Nobel Prizes.


Also Read

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower, at 81,570; Nifty below 25,000; TCS drags 1%

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq, election, vote, voting, Srinagar Polls, Srinagar Election, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

LIVE news: NC, allies to meet over J-K govt formation; 4 Independents back Omar Abdullah

Nifty Bank NSE

Nifty: Will the market rally yet again as FIIs turn overtly bearish in F&O?

Israel strike

Toll rises to 22 in Israeli strikes in central Beirut, 27 in Gaza school

United Nations Security Council

Israel under lens for 'extermination' in destruction of Gaza health system

Topics : Nobel Literature Prize Nobel Literature Nobel Prize for Literature South Korea BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon