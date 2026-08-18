Is the American dream losing its allure for Asia's brightest students?

By Karishma Vaswani

The US has never had to try that hard to convince Asia’s brightest to come to its shores — the allure of a better life and promising economic opportunities has been difficult to resist. But President Donald Trump’s latest immigration restrictions are shifting perspectives. The American dream hasn’t disappeared for international students — now it just comes with a survival guide.

In July, the White House issued a rule that eliminates the system that allowed foreign pupils to remain in the country, as long as they maintained their student status. It’s one of the biggest changes in educational visa rules in generations. Many are worried the Trump administration could use it to make it harder for some to stay and work after they graduate. It could also create additional delays and uncertainty for routine extensions needed to complete doctorates and other lengthy academic programs.

It’s not just the new immigration rules causing concern. Parents have always jumped through hoops at considerable expense to get their kids ready for US universities, but increasingly they’re also having to teach them how to navigate a country that feels less hospitable.

China is one of the biggest markets for US universities, with almost 266,000 students enrolled in the 2024/2025 academic year. But numbers are down, and America is no longer top choice. Some teenagers due to attend colleges there are also now reportedly being sent on “survival camps,” where exercises include simulated ICE raids and other scenarios to prepare them for dangers they might encounter. Families are also considering “Plan B” destinations, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

To some, this may seem like an overreaction, and it’s certainly not representative of how all Chinese families are tackling college preparation. But the fact that these camps exist at all says something about how perceptions of America have changed. Parents who once worried about whether their children would get into a good US college are increasingly having to fret about what happens to them once they get there.

Trump’s policies, and the increasingly hostile approach to overseas students, are already having an impact on the US economy, notes a June paper from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The authors estimate that international student visa issuance is running roughly one-third below normal since new federal government policies were adopted to reduce the number of foreign applicants last year.

This will hit American innovation most acutely. The Peterson Institute estimates foreign-born workers account for 30 per cent of the high-skilled STEM workforce, and most arrive in the US as students. If the reduction in their numbers persists, this qualified pool will eventually be 6.2 per cent smaller. After a decade, the hit to annual gross domestic product could be between $240 billion to $481 billion.

China is catching up on the education gap, too. It has overtaken the US in the annual number of artificial-intelligence patents, even though Chinese researchers continue to draw heavily on American knowledge.

Still, it is not about to replace the US as the educational destination of choice for Asian students any time soon. America’s best universities remain extraordinarily powerful brands, and the networks, research infrastructure and employment opportunities they’ve historically provided are difficult to replicate.

But the US can’t simply rely on “Brand America” to keep bringing the best and brightest to its shores. The UK and Australia are among other countries wrestling with these questions, and have tightened elements of their international education systems. Borrowing from some of their policies by being more targeted about the kinds of people the US wants to attract, would be a smart move. Authorities should also give genuine students enough certainty to finish their degrees, and provide the most talented among them a predictable path to stay and work.