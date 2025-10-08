Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Day 2 of Gaza peace talks: Hamas seeks 'guarantees' Israel will end war

Day 2 of Gaza peace talks: Hamas seeks 'guarantees' Israel will end war

The talks will continue on Wednesday, with senior officials from the US and Qatar set to join the negotiations in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

The official said that the second day of talks focused on scheduling the release of Israeli captives and mapping the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Photo: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas, which began on Monday in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to negotiate an end to the war and the release of hostages, continued on Tuesday. According to Israeli state media, The Times of Israel, Hamas officials are seeking “real guarantees” that Israel will end the war and withdraw from Palestinian territory as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.
 
An official statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that while there is a sense of optimism, Israel will continue to adopt a cautious approach, noting that “Hamas can add obstacles at any moment and leave.”
 

Day 2 of Gaza peace deal: Key highlights

According to a report by Al Jazeera, a Hamas official indicated that the group plans to release captives in stages, which will be directly linked to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. However, Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal and the release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours of a truce, does not specify a clear timeline for the phased withdrawal. 
 
The official said that the second day of talks focused on scheduling the release of Israeli captives and mapping the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Hamas reiterated that the release of the final Israeli hostage must coincide with the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The meeting also marked two years since the war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise assault on southern Israel during a music festival, killing 1,139 people and taking about 200 others hostage. While some hostages were released in earlier exchanges, the group still holds 48 Israeli captives, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

US, Qatari delegations headed to Egypt

The talks are set to continue on Wednesday, with senior officials from the US and Qatar joining the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh. US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani are expected to arrive in Egypt for the discussions. A Turkish delegation led by intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin will also attend the talks, according to reports. 
 
Speaking at the White House on the second anniversary of the war, Trump said there was a “real chance” of reaching a Gaza peace deal, as Tuesday’s negotiations concluded in the Egyptian resort city.
 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

