Ecuador President's convoy attacked, 5 held for alleged assassination bid

Ecuador President's convoy attacked, 5 held for alleged assassination bid

A video released by the presidential office showed crowds on both sides of the road hurling rocks at the motorcade, which cracked windows

ecuador president daniel noboa

Noboa's government has argued that criminal and "terrorist" groups have joined the protests to create chaos | Image: Reuters

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt on Tuesday when protesters in Canar province attacked his convoy. The incident took place as the president was travelling to announce a series of infrastructure projects, CNN reported.

According to Energy Minister Ines Manzano, around 500 people surrounded Noboa's car, throwing rocks and shouting as the convoy passed. Later, officials found what appeared to be bullet marks on the president's vehicle. Noboa was not injured in the attack.

A video released by the presidential office showed crowds on both sides of the road hurling rocks at the motorcade, which cracked windows.

 

Soon after the attack, Ecuador's Defence Minister Gian Carlo Lofferdo sent out a strong message that "nothing can stop this President."

He also posted a picture of the 37-year-old president and wrote on X, "Nothing stops this president, which is the best sign that the country won't be stopped either".

Authorities have arrested five people in connection with the attack, saying they will be charged with terrorism and attempted murder. "Shooting at the president's car, throwing stones, damaging state property, that's just criminal," Manzano said, adding that the government had filed a formal report of an assassination attempt.

This is not the first such incident. In September, about 350 people attacked a convoy carrying Noboa, UN delegates, and EU members, Italian diplomats in Imbabura province. Protesters had used rocks, fireworks, and Molotov cocktails during that attack, CNN reported.

After that incident, Noboa wrote on X, "They resist Ecuador's progress and chose violence.they ambushed in Otavalo another humanitarian convoy that I myself led along with UN delegates, the EU, the Italian ambassador, and the apostolic nuncio. They responded to us with violence. We continue: Ecuador cannot go backward."

The violence comes amid weeks of nationwide protests sparked by the government's plan to end a diesel subsidy. The decision aims to cut public spending, stop fuel smuggling, and redirect funds to social programs.

Ecuador's main Indigenous organisation, CONAIE, has accused the government of using excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. After five arrests, CONAIE claimed on social media that the people arrested were protesters and that they were attacked during a "brutal police and military action.

Noboa's government has argued that criminal and "terrorist" groups have joined the protests to create chaos. Over the weekend, the administration declared a state of emergency in ten provinces affected by unrest, though peaceful demonstrations are still allowed.

President Noboa has stood firm on his decision to remove the fuel subsidy, saying the government will not tolerate violence. "Those who choose violence will face the law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ecuador attacks president

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

