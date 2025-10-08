Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

As per the MND, of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

arlier on Tuesday, MND detected 23 sorties of PLA aircraft (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) Wednesday.

As per the MND, of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier on Tuesday, MND detected 23 sorties of PLA aircraft.

"Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, JH-7, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0920hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Also Read

Taiwan President, Lai Ching-te

Lai urges Trump to support Taiwan as doubts rise over US commitment

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese sorties, 7 naval vessels around territory

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around its territory

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

6 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels recorded operating around Taiwan

Earlier in the day, MND stated, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Chinese ships are broadcasting false signals in Taiwan's territorial waters as a method of cognitive warfare, assessing Taiwan's reactions to various types of intrusions, Taipei Times reported, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War published.

Earlier, several Chinese fishing vessels emitted counterfeit automatic identification system (AIS) signals in Taiwan's waters, with one imitating a Russian warship and another pretending to be a Chinese law enforcement vessel, the report indicated.

The report referenced data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence, revealing that throughout August and the previous month, the Chinese fishing boat Min Shi Yu 06718 navigated through the Taiwan Strait while periodically sending out its own AIS and that of a vessel named Hai Xun 15012, as reported by Taipei Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US flag, USA

Trump-backed Van Epps, Democrat Behn win Tennessee special poll primaries

Johnson & Johnson baby powder

J&J ordered to pay record $966 million in talc baby powder cancer case

Nvidia

Nvidia to invest in Elon Musk's AI startup xAI as part of $20 billion deal

Tesla

Tesla launches cheaper versions of 2 EVs in bid to win back market share

European Union, EU

EU proposes steel protections, sparking concerns for UK manufacturers

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese navy Chinese air force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon