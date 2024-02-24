Sensex (    %)
                        
Israel has right to defend itself; calls for ceasefire naive: Braverman

The Conservative Party MP said the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and in West Asia, are real threats to global security

Suella Braverman

Braverman also said it was incumbent on any self-respecting government to do the needful to protect its citizens | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

UK's former Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Saturday said Israel has the right to defend itself from attacks by terrorists and calls for an immediate ceasefire to end the conflict with Hamas are "naive and dangerous".
Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit 3.0, Braverman also hoped to secure a mutually beneficial UK-India trade deal.
Braverman, who served as the UK's Home Secretary between September 2022 and November 2023, said Israel has endured one of the most atrocious acts of brutality seen in decades by the terrorist group Hamas.
It is also under attack from Hezbollah.
The Conservative Party MP said the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and in West Asia, are real threats to global security.
Commenting on India-UK trade potential, Braverman said, "Post BREXIT, UK heralds a great opportunity for UK-India trade deal to double trade worth 86 billion pounds, doubling India's exports and increasing UK investment in India, particularly in sectors infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, education. We hope to secure a mutually beneficial UK-India trade deal".
Braverman also said it was incumbent on any self-respecting government to do the needful to protect its citizens.
"Israel has the right to defend herself within the realms, limits of international law, of course. But those calls for an immediate ceasefire are naive and dangerous," she added.
Braverman said the war in Gaza "could stop tomorrow" if Hamas lays down arms, release the hostages they still hold in captivity illegally, and if the terrorist group commits itself to peace.
"It is not for Israel to unilaterally disarm in the face of the immediate and imminent threat posed by Hamas in Gaza. Humanitarian protection should be provided for civilians," Braverman said.

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

