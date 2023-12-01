Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

Herzog called upon all the world leaders to join hands in the humanitarian effort to return all the hostages home swiftly and safely

Isaac Herzog

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israel on Friday said President Isaac Herzog sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in promoting ways to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.
Israeli President Herzog held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 UN Climate Conference in Dubai.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The (Indian) Prime Minister expressed to the President his strong condemnation of the massacre and acts of terrorism committed by Hamas, a communication from Herzog's spokesperson said.
Herzog called upon all the world leaders to join hands in the humanitarian effort to return all the hostages home swiftly and safely.
He appealed to the Prime Minister of India to do all he could to promote the issue, the communication added.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region. "The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages," it said in a statement.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasised India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy," the release said.
Israel and Hamas renewed fighting on Friday after a fragile seven-day ceasefire collapsed.
Some 105 hostages taken by Hamas and other factions in Gaza returned to Israel during the seven-day ceasefire, 81 of them Israeli nationals. Israel has said that Hamas is still holding 137 people as hostages following the October 7 attack.
Israel has declared that it will fight till it achieves three stated goals -- eliminating Hamas, getting all the hostages back and making Israel secure from any possible attack emanating from the Gaza Strip.

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

USS 'Eisenhower' Carrier strike group headed to Israel amid Hamas attack

New US rules aimed at curbing China could limit tax credits for EVs

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends

Russia's Lavrov insists goals in Ukraine unchanged amid criticism

Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US: Report

Rich nations should reduce their carbon footprint 'well before' 2050: PM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi israel Hamas Gaza palestine

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon