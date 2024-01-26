Sensex (    %)
                        
Israel instructs Northern farmers to be prepared for expansion of war

People are also instructed to check the functioning of generators, to increase food stocks and to perform any additional action they think is right in order

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Israel's Ministry of Agriculture is making preparations for a possible expansion of the war to the northern part of the country, something that could happen at any time as the terrorist group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, continues to launch rockets indiscriminately into Israeli territory.
The ministry pointed out that in recent days there has been an escalation in the northern sector, which is already directly affecting chicken coops and other types of farming.
In light of the above, the ministry is warning that it is necessary to make sure there is no stock of fuel in any kind of chicken coops or barns in the region.
People are also instructed to check the functioning of generators, to increase food stocks and to perform any additional action they think is right in order to be prepared for the possibility of an attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

