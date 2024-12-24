Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 02:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel intercepts projectile launched from Yemen, former hostage dies

Israel intercepts projectile launched from Yemen, former hostage dies

Tel Aviv Israel's military said the projectile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli air defence system intercepts projectile launched from Yemen. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Tel Aviv
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A septuagenarian Israeli woman who was taken hostage during Hamas's attack on southern Israel on 0ctober 7, 2023 has died.

She was among the 250 hostages the Palestinian militant group took back into Gaza following the surprise attack that left about 1,200 people dead. Israel's subsequent bombardment and ground invasion have killed over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its count.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said on Tuesday it intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen.

Here's the latest:  A former Israeli hostage dies at 78  Tel Aviv Hannah Katzir, an Israeli woman who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, and freed in a brief ceasefire last year, has died. She was 78.

 

The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing the families of people taken captive, confirmed the death on Tuesday but did not disclose the cause.

Also Read

Ismail Haniyeh, Ismail, Haniyeh

Israel confirms killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, warns Houthis

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Bethlehem plans another somber Christmas under the shadow of war in Gaza

Explosion

Ex-Israeli spies describe attack using exploding devices against Hezbollah

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Will not let Hezbollah rebuild terror infrastructure: Israel minister

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Fresh Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 22 as Vatican envoy visits region

Her daughter, Carmit Palty Katzir said in a statement that her mother's heart could not withstand the terrible suffering since October 7.

Katzir's husband, Rami, was killed during the attack by militants who raided their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her son Elad was also kidnapped and his body was recovered in April by the Israeli military, who said he had been killed in captivity.

She spent 49 days in captivity and was freed in late November 2023. Shortly after Katzir was freed, her daughter told Israeli media that she had been hospitalised with heart issues attributed to difficult conditions and starvation while she was held captive.

Israeli air defence system intercepts projectile launched from Yemen  Tel Aviv Israel's military said the projectile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, but it set off air raid sirens overnight in the country's populous central area, sending residents looking for cover.

Israel's rescue service Magen David Adom said a 60-year-old woman was seriously wounded after being hurt on her way to a protected space.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

It was the third time in a week that fire from Yemen set off sirens in Israel. On Saturday, a missile slammed into a playground in Tel Aviv, injuring 16, after Israel's air defence system failed to intercept it.

Earlier last week, Israeli jets struck Yemen's rebel-held capital and a port city, killing nine. Israel said the strikes were in response to previous Houthi attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations

Syria's new authorities 'very receptive' to Assad's war crimes probe: UN

BYD

Chinese workers found in 'slave-like conditions' at BYD's Brazil facility

Turkey flag

Turkiye armament factory explosion leaves 12 dead and four injured

Starbucks

Starbucks strike to expand to 300 stores on Christmas Eve, says union

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump team revives 2020 plan for US exit from WHO on day one of new term

Topics : israel Yemeni Yemen Hamas Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon