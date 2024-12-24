Business Standard

Israel confirms killing Hamas leader, warns Houthi leadership of action

Israel confirms killing Hamas leader, warns Houthi leadership of action

The comments by Israel Katz appeared to mark the first time that Israel has acknowledged killing Ismail Haniyeh

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel has carried out three sets of airstrikes in Yemen during the war. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Israel's defense minister has confirmed that Israel assassinated Hamas' top leader last summer and is threatening to take similar action against the leadership of the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

The comments by Israel Katz appeared to mark the first time that Israel has acknowledged killing Ismail Haniyeh, who died in an explosion in Iran in July. Israel was widely believed to be behind the blast and leaders have previously hinted at its involvement.

In a speech Monday, Katz said the Houthis would meet a similar fate as the other members of an Iranian-led alliance in the region, including Haniyeh. He also noted that Israel has killed other leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, helped topple Syria's Bashar Assad and destroyed Iran's anti-aircraft systems.

 

We will strike (the Houthis') strategic infrastructure and cut off the head of the leadership, he said.

Just like we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon, we will do in Hodeida and Sanaa, he said, referring to Hamas and Hezbollah leaders killed in previous Israeli attacks.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have launched scores of missiles and drones at Israel throughout the war, including a missile that landed in Tel Aviv on Saturday and wounded at least 16 people.

Israel has carried out three sets of airstrikes in Yemen during the war and vowed to step up the pressure on the rebel group until the missile attacks stop.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

