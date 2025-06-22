Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US conducted strikes on Iran
Israel-Iran conflict LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that American forces had carried out a "highly successful" operation targeting Iran’s key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the mission had concluded with all US aircraft safely exiting Iranian airspace after delivering a full payload on Fordow — the most heavily fortified of the sites.
“We have successfully struck three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All aircraft have now left Iranian airspace and are en route home,” Trump said. “A full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow, the primary target. Every one of our brave pilots is safe. No other military in the world could have achieved this. Now is the time for peace.”
He praised US forces, calling them “great American warriors,” and ended the message with a call for global calm following the operation.
President Trump also announced he will address the nation at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the White House, following what he described as a “very successful military operation” against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
“This is an historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. He added, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House.”
In a separate post, the president amplified a message declaring, “FORDOW IS GONE,” in reference to the underground nuclear facility reportedly targeted in the strikes.
7:07 AM
Israel-Iran conflict live updates: US dropped six bunker buster bombs in strikes on Fordow
6:58 AM
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US conducted strikes on Iran
6:58 AM
Every American citizen or military in the region is now a legitimate target, Iranian state TV commentator says
6:45 AM
Trump set to address the nation following strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
President Donald Trump announced he will address the nation at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the White House, following what he described as a “very successful military operation” targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “I will be delivering an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M. from the White House regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is a historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!”
6:41 AM
Israel shuts schools, offices amid new safety curbs
Under tightened safety restrictions, schools and workplaces will be closed with exceptions for 'essential sectors', said Israeli military.
