Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:46 PM IST

Israeli defence min tells army to set plans for Palestinians to leave Gaza

Israeli defence min tells army to set plans for Palestinians to leave Gaza

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the plan will include options for exit at land crossings

Israel's defence minister says he has instructed the army to prepare plans for large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Israel's defence minister says he has instructed the army to prepare plans for large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip in line with President Donald Trump's proposal for the war-ravaged territory.

Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said the plan will include options for exit at land crossings as well as special arrangements for exit by sea and air.

He said he welcomed Trump's bold plan, which could allow a large population in Gaza to leave for various places in the world.

He did not say whether Palestinians would be able to one day return to Gaza, which has been rendered largely uninhabitable by Israel's 15-month military campaign against Hamas.

 

Trump on Wednesday proposed that most of Gaza's population be permanently resettled elsewhere while the United States rebuilds the territory.

US officials later said the relocation would only be temporary, but Palestinians fear Israel would never allow them to return, deepening and perpetuating a refugee crisis dating back to the establishment of the state.

Trump's plan was roundly rejected by the Palestinians and much of the international community. Rights groups said it would amount to forcible displacement in violation of international law.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

