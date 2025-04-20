Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russian offensive continues despite Easter ceasefire declaration: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that Russian assault operations are ongoing on several frontline sectors and there is no 'trust' in Moscow's words

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President assured that the defence forces will act "rationally" and respond to Russian strikes "appropriately." (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) alleged that the Russian offensive has not "subsided" despite Moscow declaring a ceasefire on the occasion of Easter.

Taking to X, Zelenskyy said that Russian assault operations are ongoing on several frontline sectors and there is no "trust" in Moscow's words. 

"As of now, according to the Commander-in-Chief reports, Russian assault operations continue on several frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not subsided. Therefore, there is no trust in words coming from Moscow. We know all too well how Moscow manipulates, and we are prepared for anything," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Ukraine's President assured that the defence forces will act "rationally" and respond to Russian strikes "appropriately."

 

 

 

"Ukraine's Defense Forces will act rationally -- responding in kind. Every Russian strike will be met with an appropriate response," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stated that Russia has rejected the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, noting that the 30-hour Easter ceasefire is insufficient for building "genuine confidence."

"The corresponding proposal for a full and unconditional 30 days ceasefire has gone unanswered by Russia for 39 days. The United States made this proposal, Ukraine responded positively, but Russia ignored it. If Russia is now suddenly ready to truly engage in a format of full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act accordingly -- mirroring Russia's actions. Silence in response to silence, defensive strikes in response to attacks. If a complete ceasefire truly takes hold, Ukraine proposes extending it beyond the Easter day of April 20. That is what will reveal Russia's true intentions -- because 30 hours is enough to make headlines, but not for genuine confidence-building measures. Thirty days could give peace a chance," Zelenskyy said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 30-hour ceasefire in observance of Easter.

In a video shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia on X, President Putin said, "The Russian Side announces an Easter ceasefire from 06:00 pm today to 00:00 am Monday. This is done for humanitarian reasons. I hereby order all military operations ceased for this period."

This is the second ceasefire to be announced since the conflict began in 2022. A previous attempt at a ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas in January 2023 failed after both sides were unable to agree on a proposal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

