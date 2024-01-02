Sensex (    %)
                        
Israeli who fought Hamas for 2 months indicted for impersonating soldier

Israeli media said he spent time fighting in Gaza and even appeared in a photo next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers in the field

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday photo: reuters

Police arrested Yifrach on December 17 and found large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms and other military equipment in his possession | Photo: Reuters

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Israeli man who never served in the military was charged with impersonating a soldier and stealing weapons after sneaking into an army unit and joining the fighting against Hamas.
According to an indictment filed on Sunday, Roi Yifrach, 35, took advantage of the chaotic situation in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attack to join combat operations and steal large amounts of military gear, including weapons, munitions and sensitive communications equipment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Israeli media said he spent time fighting in Gaza and even appeared in a photo next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers in the field.
Yifrach went to southern Israel on October 7 and presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite anti-terrorism units, a bomb dispersal expert, and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service, the indictment said.
Police arrested Yifrach on December 17 and found large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms and other military equipment in his possession.
Eitan Sabag, Yifrach's lawyer, told Israel's Channel 12 TV that Yifrach went down to the south to help as a paramedic with a first responder organisation and fought bravely to defend Israel for more than two months. "He was helping people and helping rescue people, all under fire, while also fighting against terrorists," Sabag said.
Police also detained four other people, including a police officer, in connection with the weapons theft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

