Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ertainly important case: MoS IT on NYT lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement, alleging that millions of its articles were used without consent to train chatbots and AI models, which now compete with it

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"This is a broader issue of what is the relationship between those who scrape the internet and monetise from that scraping, versus the content that is on the internet that is copyrighted content," Chandrasekhar told PTI in a recent interview.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the NYT-OpenAI-Microsoft case is important and interesting one, and represents the broader issue of the nature of a relationship between those scraping internet and monetising from it versus the copyrighted content on the internet.
Last Wednesday, New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement, alleging that millions of its articles were used without consent to train chatbots and AI models, which now compete with it.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is certainly a very important case. It is an issue that I have spoken about in the past in the context of social media and big tech platform versus Indian creators of content...
"This is a broader issue of what is the relationship between those who scrape the internet and monetise from that scraping, versus the content that is on the internet that is copyrighted content," Chandrasekhar told PTI in a recent interview.
He described the case as an "interesting" one. "We should all stay tuned... watch this space," Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics, added.
According to experts, the lawsuit opens another frontier and has wide ramifications in a fierce battle over the unauthorised use of copyrighted work to train AI models.
This is the first instance of a large US media house suing companies, which are the big names behind ChatGPT and other viral AI platforms, over copyright infringement related to its written works.
The lawsuit has been filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, and claims that millions of its published works were used to train chatbots that now compete with media outlets as a reliable source.
"It is not clear right now on what the balance or asymmetry of power is between those who scrape the internet and use content that is copyrighted to train their models or deliver a service vis-a-vis who actually created the content. That equation and that asymmetry is certainly bothersome, especially because of the power and the almost monopoly like power on the other side of this equation," the minister noted.

Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft renames Bing Chat as Copilot and adds new AI tools for services

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Israel's court overturns key component of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Ready for peace in Ukraine but only on Russia's terms, says Putin

Iranian warship Alborz enters Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on ships: Report

Pak Senate moves resolution for severe punishment for anti-army propoganda

Baidu terminates $3.6 bn purchase of JOYY's China live-streaming unit

Chandrasekhar had also penned a post on X last week on this, where he said, "Am going to track this as it's relevant in India too".
"This is a very fundamental dispute that's shaping up and will answer the critical question of monetisation relationship between platforms like search, Gen AI, etc, and content creators like media, creative companies, etc," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New York Times Microsoft artifical intelligence Rajeev Chandrasekhar Lawsuits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon