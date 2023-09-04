Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal: Kandy weather forecast today (September 4)

India will clash with take on Nepal in a group A Asia Cup 2023 match today (September 04, 2023) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Like the India vs Pakistan game, the rain could play spoilsport today as well with chances of rainfall at 2 PM and 5 PM IST.

According to Accuweather, cloudy, which has been omnipresent since the last week in Kandy for the past week, will continue to hover above the beautiful skies with rain expected at different intervals of time throughout the day.

IND vs NEP: Delayed start expected

According to various weather agencies, there is a chance of rainfall at 2:30 PM IST, the time for the India vs Nepal toss. However, the weather forecast has been changing every hour given the Pallekele Stadium is situated near the coast. Check this space for live updates on Kandy weather



Kandy's weather hourly update. Photo: Screenshot from accuweather.com

Also Read Asia Cup today's match: IND vs NEP Playing 11, live match time, streaming Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast today (Sept 2) IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time Asia Cup today's match: IND vs NEP Playing 11, live match time, streaming Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Mehidy, Taskin and Shanto heroes as Bangladesh win big Asia Cup: Form over name for Gambhir, wants Kishan in playing 11 over Rahul Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto hit centuries; break records for Bangladesh

No rain in the night





Unlike the India vs Pakistan game, there are no predictions for rain at night, although the clouds would keep hovering over, creating a hot and humid playing condition. The rains are expected after 11 PM IST by the time the match is expected to end or result would be expected, according to DLS method, if the team batting second has batted 20 overs.

Kandy's weather hourly update. Photo: Screenshot from accuweather.com

What would happen if the India vs Nepal match is washed out?

If the India vs Nepal match is washed out, India would qualify for the Super 4 stage with India playing against Pakistan on Sunday (December 10). Nepal would also get one point, but India will have two points courtesy of two wash-outs, while Nepal lost its first game.