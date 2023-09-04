Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.20%)
65517.47 + 130.31
Nifty (0.24%)
19482.40 + 47.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.05%)
5769.75 + 60.05
Nifty Midcap (0.55%)
39662.25 + 216.65
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
44467.75 + 31.65
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal: Kandy weather forecast today (September 4)

It rained the entire night on September 03, 2023, in Pallekele, Kandy, Sri Lanka. The weather forecast for today (September 04) is changing with chances of rainfall throughout the day

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will clash with take on Nepal in a group A Asia Cup 2023 match today (September 04, 2023) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Like the India vs Pakistan game, the rain could play spoilsport today as well with chances of rainfall at 2 PM and 5 PM IST.

According to Accuweather, cloudy, which has been omnipresent since the last week in Kandy for the past week, will continue to hover above the beautiful skies with rain expected at different intervals of time throughout the day. 

IND vs NEP: Delayed start expected

According to various weather agencies, there is a chance of rainfall at 2:30 PM IST, the time for the India vs Nepal toss. However, the weather forecast has been changing every hour given the Pallekele Stadium is situated near the coast. Check this space for live updates on Kandy weather

charts
charts
Kandy's weather hourly update. Photo: Screenshot from accuweather.com

Also Read

Asia Cup today's match: IND vs NEP Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast today (Sept 2)

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Asia Cup today's match: IND vs NEP Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Mehidy, Taskin and Shanto heroes as Bangladesh win big

Asia Cup: Form over name for Gambhir, wants Kishan in playing 11 over Rahul

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why

Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto hit centuries; break records for Bangladesh


 
No rain in the night

Unlike the India vs Pakistan game, there are no predictions for rain at night, although the clouds would keep hovering over, creating a hot and humid playing condition. The rains are expected after 11 PM IST by the time the match is expected to end or result would be expected, according to DLS method, if the team batting second has batted 20 overs.

charts
charts
Kandy's weather hourly update. Photo: Screenshot from accuweather.com

What would happen if the India vs Nepal match is washed out?

If the India vs Nepal match is washed out, India would qualify for the Super 4 stage with India playing against Pakistan on Sunday (December 10). Nepal would also get one point, but India will have two points courtesy of two wash-outs, while Nepal lost its first game. 

Topics : Asia Cup India cricket team Nepal weather forecasts weather forecast BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon