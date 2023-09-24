close
Jaishankar holds bilateral with Mexico's Foreign Minister on UNGA sidelines

India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial, characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena Ibarra on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial, characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation.
Both countries are large emerging economies, with similar socio-economic development priorities and constraints, and have democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems, as well as convergent worldviews, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Earlier, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with the Cambodian Prime Minister and foreign minister of Guinea Bissau, Cyprus, Uganda and Egypt during his visit to the UNGA session in New York.
Earlier on Friday, the External Affairs Minister had a productive and busy day of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the margins of the 78th United National General Assembly in New York.
EAM began his day in New York with the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting which included the foreign ministers of the four-nation bloc -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa.

External Affairs Minister held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa and discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation.
Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

