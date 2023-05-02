close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Janet Yellen projects that US could hit debt ceiling as soon as June 1

"We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence," she said

AP Washington
Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secy

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secy

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 5:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the US is projected to reach its debt limit as early as June 1, if the body does not raise or suspend the debt limit before then.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen urged Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible to address the USD 31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority.

We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States," she said in the letter.

The Treasury said on Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the April to June quarter of this year, even as the federal government is close to breaching the debt limit.

The US plans to borrow USD 726 billion during the quarter. That's USD 449 billion more than projected in January, due to a lower beginning-of-quarter cash balance and projections of lower-than-expected income tax receipts and higher spending.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a burden on US economic growth, Treasury officials say the debate over the debt ceiling poses the greatest risk to the US financial position.

Also Read

White House insists looming debt ceiling crisis be dealt without conditions

India-US EFP: Treasury Secy Janet Yellen visiting India to bolster ties

US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt

Need high regulatory standard globally to deal with crypto risks: Yellen

US treasury secy Janet Yellen to visit India on Nov 11 for EFP dialogue

Number of Indian students in US rose in 2022, declined from China: Report

US to lift Covid-19 vaccine mandates for international travelers next week

Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall forum next week: Report

No plans to add new members to Quad at this time, says White House

Here are the challenges facing incoming Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson

Eric Van Nostrand, acting assistant secretary for economy policy, said in a statement that even if Congress ultimately raises the debt limit before a default occurs, the ensuing uncertainty could raise borrowing costs and induce other financial stress that would weaken our labour market and our standing in the world."

In January, Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders, stating that her department had begun resorting to extraordinary measures to avoid a federal government default. She said it's critical that Congress act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt limit.

Democrats and the White House are pushing for Congress to increase the federal debt limit. President Joe Biden wants the cap raised without negotiation. The House Republican majority has most recently passed a bill to secure spending cuts in exchange for a debt limit increase.

Yellen said last week, at the Cap-to-Cap policy conference in Washington that Congress must vote to raise or suspend the debt limit, and it should do so without conditions and it should not wait until the last minute. I believe that is a basic responsibility of our nation's leaders to get this done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US debt ceiling US debt Janet Yellen

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US to lift Covid-19 vaccine mandates for international travelers next week

Airport
5 min read

Adani focuses on energy as green unit's net income quadruples in 3 months

Gautam Adani
2 min read

Prez Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

White House
6 min read

Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria: Report

Syria airstrikes, chemical attack on Syria, US led airstrikes on Syria, Donald Trump, global markets, US treasuries, Russia market, chemical weapons, US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump,Arqaam Capital, Hamas, middle easet, Russia, US -Russia
1 min read

100,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war, 20,000 casualties since Dec: US

Russia Ukraine conflict
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

In its 50th year, IEA and Opec's marriage is overcome with bickering

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon