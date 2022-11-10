India-US EFP: Treasury Secy Janet Yellen visiting India to bolster ties

-
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will lead the ninth meeting of India-US Economic Financial Partnership (EFP) on Friday.
During the India-US EFP meeting, both sides will discuss issues of mutual interest including climate finance, multilateral issues, India-US cooperation at G20 under India's Presidency, taxation, supply chain resilience, global economy and macroeconomic outlook, the Finance Ministry informed through a series of tweets.
On the sidelines of the EFP meeting, Sitharaman and Yellen will also participate in a roundtable interaction on India-US business and economic opportunities with top business leaders and eminent economists.
Yellen's visit is aimed at bolstering US-India economic ties.
Apart from participating in the EFP meeting, she will visit the Microsoft India Development Centre to meet technology sector leaders.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:49 IST
