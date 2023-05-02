close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No plans to add new members to Quad at this time, says White House

There is no plan to add new members to the Quad at this point in time, the White House has said ahead of the summit of Quad leaders in Australia later this month

Press Trust of India Washington
White House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There is no plan to add new members to the Quad at this point in time, the White House has said ahead of the summit of Quad leaders in Australia later this month.

Head of State from Quad countries -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from India, and US President Joe Biden are scheduled to meet in Australia on June 24.

The Quad was established two years ago. The Quad is still a relatively young partnership. There are no plans for new members at this time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

Quad members, she said, have agreed that for now, they'll focus on cementing the quad's many strengths.

However, the Quad welcomes opportunities to work with a wide range of Indo-Pacific partners, such as through its Indo-Pacific partners on maritime domain awareness, which is delivering cutting edge maritime domain awareness technology around the region, she said.

The May 24th Sydney Summit will showcase other opportunities for the Quad to partner around the region on climate, global health, infrastructure, and more. The Quad's top priority is ensuring it is well-positioned to deliver for the Indo-Pacific. And so, there's no conversation on extending or expanding at this time, Jean-Pierre said.

Also Read

Quad agrees to leverage machine learning to enhance cyber security

Quad nations launch public campaign to improve cyber security: White House

PM Modi to join US Prez Biden, attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

India to host Quad foreign ministers on Friday; Indo-Pacific in focus

Here are the challenges facing incoming Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson

Prez Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria: Report

100,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war, 20,000 casualties since Dec: US

US-Philippines 'ironclad' partners amid China tension, says Biden

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Quad White House Australia

First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock market live: Muted start eyed for Sensex, Nifty; Asian indices gain

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
2 min read

US-Philippines 'ironclad' partners amid China tension, says Biden

US President Joe Biden with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting safety rule, de-dollarisation debate & more

Illustration
2 min read

Artificial imposter: How AI technology fuelling rise in online voice scams

SCAM
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit surges 142% to Rs 1,365 crore in Q4

net profit
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

In its 50th year, IEA and Opec's marriage is overcome with bickering

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon