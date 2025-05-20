Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tehran won't seek anyone's permission to enrich uranium: Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran won't seek anyone's permission to enrich uranium: Ayatollah Khamenei

IRNA also reported that Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy foreign minister, said that Tehran had received a proposal regarding the next round of indirect talks with Washington

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the state-run IRNA news agency that “no definitive decision has been made about the next round of negotiations.” | (Photo: PTI)

Associated Press Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's supreme leader on Tuesday pushed back against US criticism of the country's nuclear programme, saying that Tehran won't seek permission from anyone to enrich uranium and calling American statements “nonsense”. 
“They say, 'We won't allow Iran to enrich uranium.' That's way out of line,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a memorial for late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last year. “No one in Iran is waiting for their permission. The Islamic Republic has its own policies and direction — and it will stick to them.” Khamenei's remarks came as indirect talks between Iran and the US reportedly continue, though he expressed doubt about their outcome. 
 
“Yes, indirect negotiations were held during Raisi's time too, just like now,” he said. “But they didn't go anywhere — and we don't expect much from the current ones either. Who knows what will happen.” His comments reflect Tehran's growing frustration with the stalled nuclear discussions, as well as the broader tensions that have defined US-Iran relations in recent years. 
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the state-run IRNA news agency that “no definitive decision has been made about the next round of negotiations,” adding that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is reviewing the matter while considering the US side's contradictory and constantly changing positions”. 
IRNA also reported that Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy foreign minister, said that Tehran had received a proposal regarding the next round of indirect talks with Washington and was currently reviewing it.

More From This Section

Pakistan's govt trims its growth projection amid trade headwinds

Pakistan's govt trims its growth projection amid trade headwinds

battery maker

How the trade war shaped Chinese battery giant's Hong Kong debut

UNFCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell

New national climate plans needed for economic growth, says UN's Stiell

Caption: Victim Akshay Gupta (Photo courtesy: kxan.com/Noopur Gupta)

Indian-origin entrepreneur killed by homeless fellow Indian on Texas bus

smartphone manufacturing

Chinese smartphone exports to US decline to lowest level since 2011

Topics : US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement New US sanctions on Tehran Tehran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon