Friday, May 16, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Yes Bank expects Japan's SMBC to maintain at least 20% stake, says CEO

Yes Bank expects Japan's SMBC to maintain at least 20% stake, says CEO

SMBC on Friday said it had signed a definitive agreement to take a 20 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Yes Bank, a deal that marks the largest cross-border merger

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO of YES Bank

Prashant Kumar expects the regulatory approvals for the deal to come in by September.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Yes Bank expects Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) to maintain at least 20 per cent stake in the lender but said that regulatory requirements may be keeping it from raising shareholding significantly beyond that, the bank's chief executive said.

SMBC on Friday said it had signed a definitive agreement to take a 20 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Yes Bank, a deal that marks the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.

SMBC, is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and is Japan's second-biggest bank. 

"For potential capital raises in the future, SMBC would be contributing," Yes Bank's CEO Prashant Kumar told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

 

"It also means they (SMBC) would not like to get their stake below 20 per cent."

Also Read

YES BANK

SMBC's 20% stake purchase is credit positive for Yes Bank: Moody's

YES BANK

YES Bank trades above 200-DMA for second straight day; eyes this target now

YES BANK

Yes Bank shares rises over 2% on SMBC's Rs 13,482-cr stake acquisition

YES BANK House

Yes Bank shares rally 9% as SMBC agrees to buy 20% stake for ₹13,482 crore

RBI, NBFC, Banking sector, Banks

Bank shares in focus: SBI, IOB, Axis, HDFC Bank rally up to 5%; here's why

As part of the deal, SMBC will acquire a 13.19 per cent stake from State Bank of India, also its largest investor, and an aggregate of 6.81 per cent from other banks that had rescued it as a result of the regulator-led restructuring in March 2020.

SMBC's stake buy stopped short of the 25 per cent shareholding, which under Indian regulations triggers an open offer for another 26 per cent from public shareholders at the same price offered to a strategic investor.

The "logical" reason why SMBC did not take a higher stake in Yes Bank was probably to avoid triggering an open offer of shares, and being classified as a promoter, which carries significant regulatory obligations, Kumar said.

Large shareholders with control over a company's operations are termed as "promoters" under Indian regulations and being categorised as one carries tougher reporting requirements.

Kumar expects the regulatory approvals for the deal to come in by September.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, Competition Commission of India and shareholders of the Bank.

Shares of Yes Bank have risen 7.5 per cent since the announcement of the deal and, on Wednesday, Moody's Ratings said that SMBC's stake acquisition is credit positive for the Indian lender.

A re-rating, if it happens, will open doors raising funds at a cheaper cost and also expand lending opportunities, Kumar said.

SMBC's focus on large corporate customers will also help the bank expand in areas like transaction banking, he said.

Yes Bank, however, will remain focused on retail lending primarily, which formed 41.2 per cent of its loan book as on March-end.

"I don't think the retail-corporate mix, will change post the deal; we would be more focused towards retail," Kumar said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys trims Q4 bonus to 65% for managers, cites poor demand, costs

bharti airtel

Singapore's Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 billion

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Signature Global aims 21.5% rise in sales bookings in FY26 on strong demand

JSW

Jindal Family Trust to sell ₹1,200 cr JSW Infra stake to meet Sebi norms

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip slams MakeMyTrip over alleged Chinese ties; MMT refutes claim

Topics : YES Bank Japan Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon