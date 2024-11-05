Business Standard
Home / World News / Japan's Mount Fuji still without its iconic snowcap for 1st time in 130 yrs

Japan's Mount Fuji still without its iconic snowcap for 1st time in 130 yrs

Usually, the 3,776-metre-high mountain has sprinkles of snow falling on its summit starting October 2, about a month after the summertime hiking season there ends

Mount Fuji viewed from the south-southwest. Near Yamamoto, Fujinomiya City

Japan this year also had an unusually hot summer and warm autumn. | Photo: Wikimedia commons

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, known for its snowcap forming around this time of the year, is still snowless in November for the first time in 130 years, presumably because of the unusually warm temperatures in the past few weeks.

The lack of snow on Mt. Fuji, a Unesco World Heritage site, as of Tuesday breaks the previous record set on October 26, 2016, meteorological officials said.

Usually, the 3,776-metre-high mountain has sprinkles of snow falling on its summit starting October 2, about a month after the summertime hiking season there ends. Last year, snow fell on the mountain on October 5, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, or JMA.

 

The snowless Mt. Fuji has captured attention on social media. People posted photos showing the bare mountain, some expressing surprise and others concerned over climate change.

The JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which keeps weather data in central Japan and was the agency that announced the first snowfall on Mt. Fuji in 1894, has cited October's surprisingly summery weather as the reason.

The average October temperature is minus 2 Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit) at the summit, but this year, it was 1.6 Celsius, (34.9 F), a record high since 1932.

More From This Section

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's clocks highest-ever revenue in Q2; net profit down 9.5%

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, US Election

US elections 2024 LIVE updates: Donald Trump may vote in Florida today

Priti Patel

UK Opposition leader Badenoch picks Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Russia ramping up misinformation campaigns targeting voters: US agencies

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US presidential election: Millions of voters head towards polling stations

Japan this year also had an unusually hot summer and warm autumn.

A symbol of Japan, the mountain called Fujisan used to be a place of pilgrimage. The mountain with its snowy top and near symmetrical slopes have been the subject of numerous forms of art, including Japanese ukiyoe artist Katsushika Hokusai's Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.

Today, it attracts hikers who climb to the summit to see the sunrise. But tons of trash left behind and overcrowding have triggered concern and calls for environmental protection and measures to control overtourism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, was launched by Japanese scientists

Japan launches world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, into space

Japan flag, Japan

Japan launches defence satellite aimed at speedier military operations

Japan flag, Japan

Japan launches defence satellite carried by new flagship H3 rocket

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Nuclear reactor that restarted 13 yrs after Fukushima disaster shuts again

US air force

US, Japan, South Korea hold drills after N Korea's ballistic missile launch

Topics : Climate Change Japan snowfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon