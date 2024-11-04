Japan launches defence satellite aimed at speedier military operations

Business Standard
The rocket was carrying a Defense Ministry satellite, Kirameki No. 3, which uses X-band communication for information and data sharing, as well as military operations and command

Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space program and national security. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Japan launched a defence satellite aimed at speedier communication and military operations on a new flagship H3 rocket on Monday and successfully placed it into orbit, as the country seeks to build up its military capability amid growing tension in the region.

The H3 No. 4 rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre on a southwestern Japanese island. Everything went as planned and the satellite was successfully put into a targeted orbit, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, announced.

The rocket was carrying a Defense Ministry satellite, Kirameki No. 3, which uses X-band communication for information and data sharing, as well as military operations and command. X-band satellite is less affected by weather conditions and is capable of supporting stable communication. Kirameki No. 3 follows two earlier X-band satellites already in operation to meet Japan's growing communication demands and enhance its satellite operations.

 

Maj. Gen. Yasuhiro Kato, the Joint Staff Systems Department chief, told an online joint news conference from Tanegashima that the triple X-band communication satellite system would enable high-speed, large-capacity data transmission and communication across Japan's Ground, Maritime and Air Self Defence Forces, as well as with units deployed overseas on peacekeeping missions or exercises.

It will further contribute to Japan's national security and the operational capacity of the Self Defence Forces, Kato said.

Ippei Kikuta, an Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency official, said Kirameki No. 3 will start operations by the end of March after being shifted to a designated geostationary orbit above Japan and tested, joining forces with the two other X-band satellites, Kirameki No. 1 and No. 2, which are in undisclosed locations.

Japan is accelerating its military buildup under a 2022 security strategy that calls for Japanese troops to play a greater role in regional defense amid rising tension from China, North Korea and Russia.

Monday's launch was initially planned for October 20 and came after four postponements due to a technical glitch and bad weather. Kato said the delay had no impact on Japan's security and defence activity.

JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said he felt relieved that the H3 rocket was able to successfully deliver the satellite to its planned location after the two-week delay.

The launch was the third consecutive successful flight of the H3 system after the shocking failed debut flight last year when the rocket had to be destroyed with its payload.

Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space program and national security.

JAXA and its main contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have been developing the H3 launch system as a successor to its current mainstay, H-2A, which is set to retire after two more flights. MHI will eventually take over H3 production and launches from JAXA and hopes to make it commercially viable by cutting the launch cost to about half of the H-2A.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

