Jeffrey Epstein documents allege 'sex tapes' of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton

Unsealed documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case suggest the late financier recorded 'sex tapes' of former US President Bill Clinton, Richard Branson, and Britain's Prince Andrew, among others

Epstein and Maxwell were photographed speaking with Clinton

Epstein and Maxwell photographed speaking with Clinton

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Newly unsealed documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case have now revealed allegations that the late financier recorded "sex tapes" involving high-profile individuals, including former US President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, and Britain's Prince Andrew. The claims were made by Sarah Ransome, a witness in the case who had accused Epstein of sexual abuse.

According to the documents, Ransome asserted that she possessed copies of tapes Epstein had made, showing his influential friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson, allegedly engaging in sexual activities with an unnamed woman. Ransome also claimed that Donald Trump had "sexual relations" with one of her friends at Epstein's New York home on a regular basis.
Epstein's defence team, led by lawyer Alan Dershowitz, questioned the credibility of Ransome's allegations, stating that they "manifestly lack credibility." No proof of the existence of such tapes was presented to the court.

Ransome, in her emails, detailed the alleged encounters, stating, "When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey." The court documents also highlighted her frustration with the lack of action by the police when her friend reported the incidents in 2008.

Ransome also made accusations against former US President Donald Trump, claiming he regularly had "sexual relations" with her friend at Epstein's New York mansion.

Responding to these allegations, Trump's advisor, Cheung, told the New York Post, "These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit".

Ransome later withdrew her claims, admitting in a post in 2019 that she "invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein's behaviour". She also added that only bad things would happen from going public with these claims and that "it's not worth coming forward".

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a millionaire known for his close association with many celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and people of influence. Dozens of women came forward accusing Epstein of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Many of the victims had been underage at the time of the crimes. Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial.

The unsealed documents provide a glimpse into the complexity of the Epstein case.

Topics : sex trafficking Power and abuse criminal cases Crimes against women Court cases BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

