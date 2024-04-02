Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jobs creation in South Asia lags population growth, says World Bank chief

"If only they can be employed. It's a fantastic opportunity to grow but until recently employment ratios have been falling," says Franziska Ohnsorge

jobs, resume, employment

The World Bank, in its report, said South Asian nations need to address several policy weaknesses to accelerate job creation

Reuters COLOMBO
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Job creation in South Asian economies is not keeping pace with the rise in the working age population, putting the region on a path that risks "squandering its demographic dividend", the World Bank said on Tuesday.
"The danger is the demographic dividend is missed. Its squandered," Franziska Ohnsorge, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia told Reuters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"If only they can be employed. It's a fantastic opportunity to grow but until recently employment ratios have been falling."
During the period between 2000-23, employment grew 1.7 per cent a year while the working-age population expanded 1.9 per cent a year, data included in the report showed.
In absolute terms, the region created an average of 10 million jobs a year when the working-age population was growing by an average of 19 million a year.
The World Bank expects output growth in South Asia at 6-6.1 per cent in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, largely due to strong growth in India where the economy is seen expanding at 6.6 per cent.
India's central bank forecasts stronger growth of 7 per cent during this period.
In India, growth has rebounded strongly after the pandemic, driven by government spending and more recently the construction industry but private investment in the Asia's third-largest economy has remained weak, hurting job creation.
Over 2000-22, the employment ratio in India declined more than any other South Asian country except Nepal, but preliminary data suggests a rebound in 2023 that partially reversed the earlier decline, said the World Bank.
"Overall, during 2000-23, employment growth was well below the average working-age population growth and the employment ratio declined."
The World Bank, in its report, said South Asian nations need to address several policy weaknesses to accelerate job creation.
These include policies that encourage productive firms to hire workers, streamline labour and land market regulations and greater openness to international trade.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

Senior living has huge growth prospects as elderly share to double by 2050

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Israel passes law to expel Al Jazeera, channel rejects allegations

Sri Lanka unaware of ship carrying toxic waste from the US, say officia

Natural disasters cause $65bn loss in APAC in 2023; 91% loss uninsured: Aon

Trump to attack Biden on border, crime on his Michigan, Wisconsin visit

US prez polls: Judge refuses to toss out tax case against Hunter Biden

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Low job creation Job creation in india Elderly population Aging population World Bank Group South Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon