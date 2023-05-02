close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Morgan Stanley may slash 3,000 jobs in second job cut round: Report

The job cuts will impact financial advisers and personnel supporting them within the wealth management division at Morgan Stanley, the report added

IANS San Francisco
Morgan Stanley

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Top global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley is reportedly gearing up to lay off nearly 3,000 jobs in its second round of job cuts amid a continuing global meltdown.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing sources, senior managers are discussing plans to eliminate about 3,000 jobs or roughly 5 per cent of its global workforce by the end of this quarter.

The job cuts will impact financial advisers and personnel supporting them within the wealth management division at Morgan Stanley, the report added.

Morgan Stanley, which employs about 82,000 people, did not comment on the report.

In the first quarter, Morgan Stanley's profit fell from a year earlier. The firm saw 32 per cent decline in its merger advisory and 22 per cent slump in its equity-underwriting business, according to the report.

In December 2022, the global investment advisory firm cut about 2 per cent of its global workforce, or about 1,600 employees.

Also Read

'RBI's proposal to regulate bank penal charges could dent lenders revenues'

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Goldman Sachs plans to lay off hundreds of employees: Report

Adani Green raises JPY 27,954 mn through subsidiary to refinance debt

Biden tells Democrats he wants South Carolina as 1st voting state: Report

ADNOC Gas signs three-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies

China tweaks its military rules; focus on veterans, intelligence warfare

US to start student visa application process for Fall session from mid-May

More than 780,000 take part in French May Day protests over pension reform

Apple-Masimo misappropriated trade secrets fight ends with no jury verdict

The layoffs came after Morgan Stanley CEO James Gordon recently warned that "some people are going to be let go."

Morgan Stanley followed rival Goldman Sachs and other investment firms including Citigroup and Barclays in reducing their workforce.

Goldman Sachs eliminated about 3,200 jobs in January in one of its biggest cuts ever.

Morgan Stanley has seen headcount swell in recent years. The bank's employee strength went up by 34 per cent from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2022.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Morgan Stanley layoff job cuts

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Morgan Stanley may slash 3,000 jobs in second job cut round: Report

Morgan Stanley
2 min read

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally due to bug

Twitter
2 min read

USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

Sun Pharma
2 min read

China tweaks its military rules; focus on veterans, intelligence warfare

China Flag
2 min read

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Swiggy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

UN Secretary-General sends relief coordinator to Sudan to address crisis

United Nations
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon