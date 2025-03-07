Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Judge stops immediate shutdown of small US agency for African development

Judge stops immediate shutdown of small US agency for African development

US District Judge Richard J Leon in Washington issued the order hours after the filing of a lawsuit by the president and CEO of the US African Development Foundation

Donald Trump, Trump

DOGE and Trump do not have the authority to shut down the agency, which was created by Congress, Brehm said in the complaint

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A judge barred the Trump administration on Thursday from immediately moving to shut down a small federal agency that supports investment in African countries on Thursday.

US District Judge Richard J Leon in Washington issued the order hours after the filing of a lawsuit by the president and CEO of the US African Development Foundation.

Ward Brehm said in a complaint that he directed his staff on Wednesday to deny building entry to staffers from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and Pete Marocco, the deputy administrator for the US Agency for International Development.

DOGE and Trump do not have the authority to shut down the agency, which was created by Congress, Brehm said in the complaint.

 

The order from Leon, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, bars Brehm from being removed or DOGE from adding members to the board over the next few days.

Also Read

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

China will counter US pressure on fentanyl, says foreign minister Wang Yi

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

LIVE news: Tahawwur Rana submits renewed application seeking stay of extradition to India

Volkswagen

Volkswagen may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy

US President Donald Trump

Trump considers revoking legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in US

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Trump limits Musk's authority, says he can't fire federal workers

Brehm also said that days after President Donald Trump targeted the agency in a Feb. 19 executive order that aims to shrink the size of the federal government, staffers from DOGE tried to access the organization's computer systems.

When USADF learned that DOGE was there to kill the agency, USADF staff refused DOGE access to cancel all grants and contracts, said the complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement, Entitled, rogue bureaucrats have no authority to defy executive orders by the President of the United States or physically bar his representatives from entering the agencies they run.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration mandated DOGE and Musk, the world's richest man whose businesses have federal contracts, to root out waste, fraud and abuse and to help reduce the nation's debt load.

Brehm said in his complaint that DOGE and Marocco, a Trump political appointee helping shutter USAID, also recently targeted the Inter-American Foundation, a federal agency that invests in Latin American and the Caribbean.

On Tuesday, DOGE said on X that all but one employee at IAF had been let go and its grants cancelled, including funding for alpaca farming in Peru, for vegetable gardens in El Salvador and for beekeeping in Brazil.

Trump is also targeting the U.S. Institute of Peace, a Washington-based think tank, and the Presidio Trust, which oversees a national park site next to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Both entities, which were created by Congress, continue to operate and say they are compiling information requests from the White House.

The National Endowment for Democracy, a private nonprofit that helps combat authoritarianism around the world, sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, saying in a complaint that it had been denied access to its funding, something that has never occurred before in the Endowment's forty-two-year existence.

In 2023, it reported issuing $238 million in grants, including through the International Republican Institute, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio formerly served as a board member.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pentagon

War heroes among 26,000 images flagged for removal in Pentagon's DEI purge

Donald Trump, Trump

CIA lays off some new hires as Trump shakes up intelligence community

Starship rocket, SpaceX

SpaceX's Starship explodes in space, again raining debris over Caribbean

Donald Trump, Trump

Fired federal watchdog chief ends legal battle over his removal by Trump

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

Assad loyalists kill at least 13 police officers in ambush on Syrian forces

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Judges Court cases Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out Delhi Weather todayUPW vs MI HighlightsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon